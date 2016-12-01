Grand Forks hospital employee robbed at knifepoint

Authorities were called to the employee parking lot of Altru Hospital in the 1000 block of South 30th Street about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an employee being robbed, according to a Grand Forks Police Department press release.

The victim told police that when leaving for the night, the employee was approached by a man who flashed a knife and demanded a wallet. The victim complied, and the man left on foot, police say.

A search of the area by multiple officers located a man who fit the victim's description of the suspect, who was identified as Longie.

He was booked into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.

Longie has no criminal history in the area outside of traffic offenses, records show.