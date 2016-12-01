Grand Forks hospital employee robbed at knifepoint
A Grand Forks man is behind bars Thursday morning after police say he robbed a hospital employee at knifepoint late Wednesday night.
Derrick Longie, 29, will be charged with robbery, a Class B felony, according to Grand Forks Police.
Authorities were called to the employee parking lot of Altru Hospital in the 1000 block of South 30th Street about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an employee being robbed, according to a Grand Forks Police Department press release.
The victim told police that when leaving for the night, the employee was approached by a man who flashed a knife and demanded a wallet. The victim complied, and the man left on foot, police say.
A search of the area by multiple officers located a man who fit the victim's description of the suspect, who was identified as Longie.
He was booked into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, jail records show.
Longie has no criminal history in the area outside of traffic offenses, records show.