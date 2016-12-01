On Thursday, Heitkamp said the meeting serves as a valuable opportunity to talk about important issues with Trump, pointing out that she’s attending the meeting with items like the next farm bill and energy policy in mind.

“I think that it is critically important that when the president-elect or the president of the United States asks you to have a conversation, that’s always an invitation that should be accepted,” she said.

Heitkamp said she has no indication of what the meeting will be about, and dismissed the suggestion that she may be under consideration for a cabinet position as speculation. She didn’t directly answer a question on whether she believes she’s qualified to serve in Trump’s cabinet.

The meeting has stirred talk about the possibility Trump could offer Heitkamp an administrative post. Philip Brasher, Washington-based reporter for the agricultural journal Agri-Pulse, reported on social media that a Trump spokesperson had called Heitkamp “very highly recommended” and said she would be an asset “in any role or capacity.”

A Reuters report, citing a “source familiar with the matter,” indicated that Heitkamp is under consideration for secretary of energy or secretary of the interior.

Heitkamp’s remarks follow a statement issued by her office in which she stressed her commitment to North Dakotans.

“They are my driving force and have been throughout my career in public service,” the statement said. “Whatever job I do, I hope to work with the president-elect and all of my colleagues in Congress on both sides of the aisle to best support my state.”

Cramer and Hoeven

Heitkamp isn’t the only North Dakotan to draw attention. Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota’s lone congressman and a Republican who was an energy adviser to Trump’s campaign, has also drawn cabinet-post speculation. Shortly after the election, he said his “highest priority” was working as North Dakota’s member of Congress.

“Really, to be honest, I’d prefer to have the influence I have as a congressman,” he said.

But Cramer also said nobody “should lightly say no to a president,” adding taking a cabinet position “would be a tough call to make.”

Cramer was endorsed for the position of energy secretary by Oklahoma oil businessman Harold Hamm during an appearance on CNBC, who is himself said to under consideration for energy and interior posts.

"I've put his name forward," Hamm said, according to a Reuters report. "He'd sort of do a better job in that post than me."

Cramer could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

In a statement, Don Canton, communications director for Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Hoeven plans to “continue serving the people of North Dakota in the Senate.” He added Hoeven is not seeking a cabinet post, but has spoken with the Trump transition team about agricultural and energy issues -- including the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Several hours later, Hoeven’s office released a statement praising Trump’s “expression of support for the Dakota Access Pipeline Project,” an endorsement which appears to have emerged in those talks.

Trump is a previous owner of between $500,000 and $1 million in stock in Energy Transfer Partners, according to the Washington Post, which he sold this summer after its value fell to less than $50,000. According to the same report, Kelcy Warren, the company’s chief executive, has been a prolific political donor and gave $100,000 to the Trump Victory Fund earlier this year.

‘The beginnings of a relationship’

Donald Trump won North Dakota with 63 percent of the vote, with Democrat Hillary Clinton taking 27 percent. They were most closely followed by Libertarian Gary Johnson at 6 percent.

Bo Wood, an associate professor in UND’s political science and public administration department, said those numbers are an important part of Heitkamp taking the meeting. She’s up for re-election in 2018, and her constituents appear to be very Trump-friendly.

“How do you turn something like that down? How do you say, ‘Sorry, too busy, catch you next time?’ I think that could play very badly,” Wood said. “The worst that could happen is that you end up shaking hands and you have the beginnings of a relationship.”

According to North Dakota Century Code, if Heitkamp were to vacate her position, the governor would have to call a special election to fill the position within 95 days. Wood pointed out that a Heitkamp appointment to the Trump administration could give the incoming president a double benefit: He could appoint a woman from the opposition party to his cabinet, displaying inclusiveness, and likely gain a seat in the Senate in the special election, which Wood said would likely be won by a Republican.

Kylie Oversen, chairwoman of the state Democratic-NPL Party, called the meeting a positive development.

“We just appreciate that the senator has been invited to the table so early on in the planning process,” she said, arguing that it shows she’s been an “effective moderate voice” for North Dakotans and rural Americans. She did say, though, that the possibility that Heitkamp may leave her seat for a post in the administration “adds some anxiety” to the state party’s political calculus.

Trump has announced several choices for his staff and the incoming cabinet since Election Day, including wealthy conservative activist Betsy DeVos for education secretary, investor and entrepreneur Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary, investor Wilbur Ross Jr. as commerce secretary and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff.

Significant speculation has surrounded Trump’s pick for secretary of state. Potential picks include former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and retired Gen. David Petraeus.