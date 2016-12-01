Reuters previously reported that Trump planned to meet with Heitkamp on Friday, according to his transition team. Trump requested the meeting with Heitkamp, the source said.

In a statement, Heitkamp said she appreciates "the president-elect inviting me for a meeting," adding that she hopes to "work with the president-elect and all of my colleagues in Congress on both sides of the aisle to best support my state."

The statement did not address a question from Reuters on whether a Cabinet position was being discussed. Heitkamp has been a supporter of domestic energy development, both in fossil fuels and renewable resources.

North Dakota is a major source of crude oil, coal and wind power.

Trump won 63 percent of the vote in North Dakota in the November election.

Heitkamp was elected to the Senate in 2012 in a close race, putting her up for re-election in two years.