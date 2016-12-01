Wis. Badgers player describes lessons he learned at Standing Rock
"I hadn’t come to Standing Rock to be a 'role model," writes Bronson Koenig in The Players' Tribune. "But I had come to help. I knew that if I could be someone who even one kid from Standing Rock looked up to, I’d be prouder of that than of anything I had ever done — or might ever do — on the basketball court."
Koenig is a senior point guard at Wisconsin. He spent time at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest site and wrote about his experiences.
"Being a light-skinned Native American, with a white father and a mother who is Ho-Chunk, I told him how I often felt like a minority within a minority. Not Native enough. Not white enough. Like a stranger in two lands. I’m still struggling with that feeling. It’s one of the reasons I went to Standing Rock."