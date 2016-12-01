Cass County's top administrator Berndt fired

Commissioners voted 4-1 at a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 1, to end Berndt's employment after 24 years of service. Ken Pawluk was the lone dissenting vote.

Berndt will get the standard two-week severance pay, though he requested through his attorney that he get more commensurate with his years of service.

The attorney, Leo Wilking, said Berndt, who became county administrator in 2011, has had stellar job reviews and should not be fired for calling a flight attendant a four-letter vulgarity at the end of two long and tiring work trips.

But commissioners decided that it was behavior unbecoming of a county administrator.

They previously suspended him Nov. 7 as part of the termination process. Berndt then requested a hearing to plead his case.

He told commissioners after the meeting he held no hard feelings and was thankful to have worked for the county.

He declined to speak with reporters, saying he'd already said what he wanted to say.