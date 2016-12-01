Outage knocks out power to over 700 in south Fargo Thursday night
UPDATE:
200+ restored. Outage caused by equipment failure. Crews still working to restore remaining accounts.
— Cass County Electric (@CassCountyElec) December 2, 2016
A power outage is responsible for over 700 members in south Fargo to be without power Thursday night.
The affected area is near 32nd Ave. S. between 17th and 25th St. S. in Fargo, according to a tweet sent out by Cass County Electric.
OUTAGE: 735 members near 32nd Ave S between 17th and 25th St. Crews are dispatched and working to restore.
— Cass County Electric (@CassCountyElec) December 2, 2016
Power has been out since approximately 6 p.m. and crews are dispatched and working to restore.
We will update you as soon as we know more information.