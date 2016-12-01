— Cass County Electric (@CassCountyElec) December 2, 2016

A power outage is responsible for over 700 members in south Fargo to be without power Thursday night.

The affected area is near 32nd Ave. S. between 17th and 25th St. S. in Fargo, according to a tweet sent out by Cass County Electric.

OUTAGE: 735 members near 32nd Ave S between 17th and 25th St. Crews are dispatched and working to restore. — Cass County Electric (@CassCountyElec) December 2, 2016

Power has been out since approximately 6 p.m. and crews are dispatched and working to restore.

We will update you as soon as we know more information.