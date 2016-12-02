Two holiday events at 400 Broadway block Dec. 4, 8
FARGO — Downtown businesses are hosting two holiday events in the 400 block of Broadway.
The 400 Block Polar Petting Zoo is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and will include a petting zoo with a donkey, miniature horse, alpaca, goat and sheep. There will be refreshments and prizes.
The 400 Block Snail Mail Day will take place during business hours Thursday, Dec. 8. Participating businesses will provide special holiday postcards for guests to fill out. Businesses will mail them out.