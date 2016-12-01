On Monday, the council is expected to begin narrowing down the pool of 15 applicants interested in taking over the seat vacated by Jim Haney on Nov. 28 after he won a seat on the Clay County Commission.

City Attorney John Shockley said earlier this week that the council would use a secret ballot to decide on a candidate. But given the "unprecedented number of applications," Shockley recommended in a Thursday, Dec. 1, memorandum that the council use a different system to consider all applicants "in a fair and transparent manner."

Applicants for the City Council seat are Andrew Sandberg, Benjamin Hammer, Colleen Murray, Daniel Haglund, David Marquardt, Forrest Steinhoff, Jacob Broten, Joel Bakken, John Rowell, Lana Suomala, Melissa Fabian, Michelle Carlson, Shinwar Mayi, Timothy Wollenzien and William Stodden.

The process outlined in Shockley's memorandum would narrow down the list in two stages.

If the council agrees on Monday, the city clerk will read names of all applicants. Council members can provide input or opinions regarding any of the applicants. If at least two council members are interested in hearing from the applicant on why they should be appointed to the 2nd Ward seat, that applicant can make a three-minute statement.

Applicants that receive interest from at least two council members will be asked to attend a meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. At this second meeting, the city clerk will distribute evaluation forms for each council member to complete by identifying at least three applicants that should advance to the next round of interviews. The evaluation form is not a ballot or formal vote, the memo states. Rather, it's a tool to reflect impressions of an applicant.

The three applicants receiving the best evaluations will move on to the final interview, but the council could add additional applicants to be considered in the final round, according to the memo.

The council would then interview the finalists and select its preferred candidate.

Interviews of the finalists would take place Dec. 12 and the council will select its preferred candidate through a motion and an affirmative majority vote.

All applicant presentations and interviews will occur during public meetings.