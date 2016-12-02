Alzheimer's presentation set Dec. 15 at Eventide in Fargo
FARGO — The Alzheimer's Association will offer a free presentation titled "Caring through the Holidays: Caregiver Survival Tips" from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Eventide-Fargo, 5250 32nd Ave. S.
The presentation is free and open to the public, registration is not required.
The class is designed to help care partners navigate through the challenges of the holiday season. It focuses on holiday stress and challenges for families dealing with dementia. Tips are provided for stress management, hosting and attending family gatherings, gift giving and helping the person with dementia participate.