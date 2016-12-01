Second worker charged in West Acres Chico's theft

A woman who Hilliard worked with, Alexis J. Pederson, who is either 18 or 19, of Fargo, was earlier charged with the same crime.

Police were called to Chico's on Nov. 11 about a reported theft, according to court documents.

A store manager told police two employees were suspected of taking about $35,000 worth of merchandise over the course of several months.

Chico's obtained signed statements from Hilliard and Pederson, who admitted their involvement in the theft, documents state.