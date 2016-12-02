NDSU center collecting veteran information

The database is being compiled to honor veterans who have served in battle.

The state previously published informational directories covering combat veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. The collection of such information ended in 1975.

The mandate for a new directory of combat veterans was included in Senate Bill 2323 passed by the Legislature in 2015. The bill ordered the "collecting of information on North Dakotans who served in a theatre or area of armed conflict since the Vietnam conflict."

Center officials state they are trying to remain sensitive to requirements and concerns about personal privacy. They are gathering as much information as they can from public and organizational sources.

Doctoral candidate Clarence Herz, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is operations manager for the project. The research staff includes graduate research assistants Christian Ahlers and Katie Savageau.

Information gathered will be delivered to the state Department of Veterans Affairs for safekeeping. In the meantime, project staff keep the data in-house under careful security.

The data collection is expected to be completed by July 1. For more information, contact (701) 799-2942 or (701) 799-4081.