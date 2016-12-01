Thomas, an afternoon radio-show host at WDAY in Fargo, started the drive aftering seeing a post shared on social media Nov. 22 from KFYR, a radio station in Bismarck. The post said "donations needed for Morton County Law Enforcement Officers due to budget issues."

"I thought, 'Well, man, maybe I could do something to help these guys out,' " Thomas said inside his studio on Thursday, Dec. 1. "I just got on the air and said, 'Hey, look. We got a lot of law enforcement out there and these guys are away from their families, these guys and gals, and they got a job to do and they could really use some help out there.' "

Throughout the week, "Stuff just started pouring in," Thomas said.

Topping the list was "thoughts and prayers for officer safety," followed by materials such as batteries, plastic silverware and paper plates, as well as pop and energy drinks. Hand and foot warmers, and other gear for cold weather were also part of the request.

Boxes inside Thomas' office were filled with all the requested items and then some; other toiletries and even dog food was donated. Several businesses also joined the cause. GIANTS Snacks Inc. donated 1,000 bags of sunflower seeds, and 50 pounds of beef jerky was donated by Meats by John and Wayne.

The list of supplies was not only for Morton County, but also the Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department. However the Burleigh department's Facebook account commented on the post the following day after it was made, saying that although the department "really appreciates the thought and consideration of this donation list, we are not requesting these items or asking for these items to be donated."

"I've always been pro-law enforcement, my listeners know that, and I believe a lot of my listeners are pro-law enforcement," Thomas said. "We know these guys and girls are doing a job. They didn't ask for this. If they need a little something to put a smile on their face to get them through, then hey, let's do it."

Thomas said he's asked his listeners to support other pro-law enforcement efforts in the past. After Fargo police Officer Jason Moszer died in the line of duty last February, Thomas put together an effort to raise money for Moszer's family.

Supplies for law enforcement at the protest site will be delivered Monday, Dec. 5, Thomas said.

"It just shows the community really backs law enforcement. They got a job to do," Thomas said. "I think them seeing that coming from the public, I think that's going to be a huge boost. No matter what we hear day in and day out, what's being thrown at us verbally, the public does have our back. I think that's important."

Law enforcement officials have recently been criticized for deciding to fine people bringing donations to pipeline protesters. Morton County could issue a $1,000 fine to motorists delivering supplies to the area that is under the governor's emergency evacuation order. Deliveries on Standing Rock Sioux Reservation land are not subject to the fine.

There are many sites—Amazon, PayPal and GoFundMe—where people can make monetary donations to protest camps. The protesters are asking for help in preparing for the winter months, requesting everything from firewood to four-wheel drive trucks, snowplows and bulk food supplies.