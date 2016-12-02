Black Bazaar downtown Fargo event Dec. 3, 10, 17
FARGO — Kilbourne Group and the tenants of the Black Building will host the Black Bazaar, a downtown shopping event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Retailers in the Black Building, 114 Broadway, will be open, along with local artisans and shop owners with pop-up retail shops.
Interested vendors can contact Melissa Rademacher at melissa@kilbournegroup.com or (701)
237-2279. For more information, follow the Black Bazaar on Facebook.