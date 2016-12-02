There is presently over 2 feet of snow on the ground in a few spots in central North Dakota and a huge area out west with more than a foot. To our east, snow cover is still heavy in many areas of Minnesota. November was a very warm month and there were only two opportunities for snow and both storms largely missed the Red River Valley, leaving snow that quickly melted in our above-average temperatures. I am reminded of the mild November in 2009. Though not as warm as this November, in 2009 there was very little snow until right before Christmas. Then we were buried under 17 inches of snow from Dec. 23 through Christmas. There was plenty of snow the remainder of that winter and a serious spring flood as well. This is not to suggest we are in for a spring flood, but Dec. 2 is a little too early to conclude the winter will be snowless.