Cass County real estate tax bills out Dec. 2
FARGO — The Cass County Treasurer's Office will send 2016 real estate tax statements on Friday, Dec. 2.
Taxes can be paid at a local bank or lending institution, or through the county website at www.casscountynd.gov. There will be a drop box at the security desk located at the front entrance of the Cass County Courthouse. Taxes can also be paid in person at the treasurer's office, 211 9th St. S., or mailed to P.O. Box 2806, Fargo ND 58108-2806.
Receipts will not be mailed as the check is the receipt, and the bottom portion of the tax statement is the permanent record. A 5 percent discount is offered if the full amount is paid on or before Feb. 15.
For 2016 income tax purposes, the payment must be postmarked or received in the treasurer's office or local financial institution on or before Dec. 31. Due to the holiday season, all county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Those with a change of address, notify the treasurer's office as soon as possible. Those who do not receive a statement or for more information, call the office at (701) 241-5611.