Cass County real estate tax bills out Dec. 2

Receipts will not be mailed as the check is the receipt, and the bottom portion of the tax statement is the permanent record. A 5 percent discount is offered if the full amount is paid on or before Feb. 15.

For 2016 income tax purposes, the payment must be postmarked or received in the treasurer's office or local financial institution on or before Dec. 31. Due to the holiday season, all county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

Those with a change of address, notify the treasurer's office as soon as possible. Those who do not receive a statement or for more information, call the office at (701) 241-5611.