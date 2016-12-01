The Parks and Recreation Department was awarded $68,000 for the ice-resurfacing machine, which will replace the current propane-powered machine, the city announced Thursday, Dec. 1.

When the new machine arrives, it will eliminate "the threat of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide" poisoning from fumes, said Barry Warren, recreation facility coordinator for the Moorhead Sports Center. "It's just going to be peace of mind."

It will take about nine months to get the Zamboni when it's ordered from the California company that makes them, Warren said.

The city replaced its other ice-resurfacing machine with an electric model in 2015. After a trade-in and with a government discount, it still cost about $117,000, so the grant is welcome, Warren said.

"It's awesome that the state of Minnesota has offered these grants. I couldn't be happier," he said.

The money from the James Metzen Mighty Ducks Ice Arena Grant Program is part of an effort to improve indoor air quality in ice arenas statewide. The grant requires a minimum dollar-for-dollar match from non-state funding sources.

Minnesota, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have regulations addressing air quality in ice arenas, according to a group called Serving The American Rinks.

Moorhead Youth Hockey already uses electric ice-refinishing machines, Warren said.

North Dakota is one of the majority of states that does not regulate air quality in ice arenas.

In mid-December 2014, there were a number of complaints of headaches and nausea blamed on carbon monoxide at the Teamsters Arena in Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department determined that there had been high levels of carbon monoxide after Sanford Health reported symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in at least three emergency room patients who were at the arena. At least one coach also went to a local hospital for treatment for an elevated level of carbon monoxide in his system.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas, which reduces the oxygen carrying capacity of blood. It is the product of incomplete fossil fuel combustion. Common symptoms of exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide are headaches, drowsiness, rapid breathing, nausea and vomiting.

Nitrogen dioxide is a noxious gas that can be dark brown or reddish brown in color at elevated levels, and has a pungent, acrid odor. It is an unwanted byproduct of fossil fuel combustion. Common symptoms of exposure to elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide are irritation to eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract or shortness of breath.