American Crystal discusses prices, farm bill

Tom Astrup, a 22-year veteran with American Crystal, made his first appearance as president and CEO on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the company's annual meeting and presented a clinical assessment at the co-op's sophisticated stage-crafted annual meeting.

A $38 per ton initial estimate for the 2016 crop "does not cut it" for many growers who didn't get a crop, but works much better for the farmers in the Crookston, Minn., and Hillsboro, N.D., factory districts that got big crops, he said. The company is working to process 11.8 million tons, the second largest on record.

"We are in a situation where our storage assets will be challenged and our boundaries stretched," Crystal Chairman Robert Green said. "Hopefully, Mother Nature will bless us with a good old-fashioned cold winter."

Astrup said the sugar content of the 2016 crop is down as prices for both sugar and beet pulp are down. Sugar is suffering from classic oversupply, while byproducts are suffering with the drop in the price of competing corn feed stocks.

"We are hoping that the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Commerce can help put this market back on the rails," Astrup said. One bright spot is that the Chinese market will be open for beet pulp for animal feed in the coming year.

Consumer trend

There has been a steady increase in sugar consumption in the past 10 to 12 years and only in 2016 did that level out. Per capita sugar consumption declined a little, said Matt Wineinger, president and CEO of United Sugars Inc. Astrup said consumer preferences are trending toward non-GMO food.

"Nevermind that most of them don't know what a GMO is or why they don't like it, the consumer always gets what they want," he said. "I think taking away biotechnology from farmers would be like taking computers away from engineers—scary for all of agriculture, let alone sugar beet producers."

Brian Baenig, a former chief of staff to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, made his first appearance at the meeting as executive vice president of the U.S. Beet Sugar Association. Baenig said the Donald Trump presidency is so far an unknown for agriculture, and sugar in particular. He noted that North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp would be visiting the Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, Dec. 2, possibly to talk with the agriculture secretary role with the president-elect.

Baenig said that with all of the positives there are some "real doozies" on the list, particularly mentioning former Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, who voted against agriculture bills despite representing agriculture-dependent states.

Trump unknowns

"President Trump's team will matter a great deal in the farm bill," Baenig said, noting that he hopes it isn't 2019, "because of the results of the election, the state of the economy in farm country.

Bloomberg News recently reported that debt-to-income ratios in farm country is the highest it's been in three decades, implying a need for farm safety programs in a new farm bill.

Some analysts are predicting a 20 percent tumble in farm real estate values by 2018. Baenig said some farmers were too complacent in the 2014 farm bill, during a time of high commodity prices and record ag exports and the result was no cotton program and a dairy program that doesn't work very well.