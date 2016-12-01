Pipeline protesters bear the cold despite governor's orders

An Ojibwe woman from Wisconsin, Jackson recently quit her job at her reservation's casino to join the Dakota Access Pipeline protest full-time. She is one of thousands who have gathered to express concern the pipeline will contaminate the Missouri River and disturb sacred sites.

The wigwam's structure was traditional: wooden poles from Wisconsin. But it's a more "contemporary version," she said, and has several layers of tarp instead of birch bark on the outside and a wood-burning stove within.

"We've been on these plains for thousands of years, and this is just a more modern version of it," Jackson said. "It's 2016 after all."

At her campsite, there was also a tarpee — a modern teepee with a stove inside — and soon to be another tent, meant to house the dozen veterans she expects to arrive and stay with her this weekend, when 2,000 veterans are scheduled to come and protest the $3.8 billion oil pipeline.

Jackson was hardly alone in her activities. Hundreds of pipeline protesters were building and fortifying teepees, tarpees, tents, yurts and makeshift homes at the main camp Thursday afternoon.

A foot of snow and upcoming single-digit high temperatures were no threat or deterrent, several protesters said. Nor was a Monday deadline from the corps to leave the federally owned plot, which many contend is unceded treaty land.

"We''ll still be here keeping each other warm," said Miguel Guzman, a member of camp security.

The corps' order released Friday cited the winter weather and increasingly tense confrontations between protesters and police. The corps has said it "has no plans for forcible removal," but people who remain may be prosecuted for trespassing.

Around camp, most people were thinking about winter. A dozen lined up to fill propane tanks for personal heaters and cooking stoves. One native Hawaiian man and former combat medic set up a camper for people to warm up, get basic medical care for colds and cuts and eat a bowl of hot oatmeal.

There were shovels aplenty but no snowblowers or plows. The roads through and near camp were pounded down snow and the entrances had been shoveled by hand, said Guzman, who was wearing four layers on top and bottom to stay warm in the elements. Morton County has not plowed the section of road between the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and the closed Backwater Bridge, because the road is closed.

One man was apparently going around camp pulling stuck vehicles out of the snow.

"I keep telling people to say put," said Frank Archambault, a cousin of the tribal chairman and member of camp security. "It creates back-breaking work with the shovel."

Protesters have gotten creative with sleeping arrangements, as summer tents no longer suffice for most.

Nate Trachimowicz, who had a cold he said was going around, was one of four people assembling solar panels to power lights. While in camp, he's sleeping in the back of a U-Haul truck.

"We're just out of the wind," he said.

The mess halls have doubled as places to stay warm through the night. Tables are folded up around 10 or 11 p.m. to give people a place to sleep and rolled back out for people to eat again in the morning. Camp security has set up temporary shelter for people who arrive at night, and there are some extra beds in a geodesic dome and some of the yurts.

Jackson, who once did preventive medicine in the military, wears snow pants beneath her ankle-length blue skirt. She advises other protesters on how to stay warm and healthy.

Change your socks and base layers regularly, she tells people. Make sure you're eating enough and drinking hot liquids whenever you can.

"Be cautious," she said.

Maureen Cohnaughton just arrived at the camp from Connecticut.

She was setting up a tent within a tent and a propane heater in an effort to stay warm.

"We feel like we're ready," she said.