President Barack Obama so far has declined to make a decision on the easement of the pipeline, telling his administration to investigate the matter further.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Heitkamp, D-N.D., said she is hopeful a decision will come soon from the Obama administration, but that decision could fall on Trump's shoulders.

The issue, including ongoing protests and challenges facing indigenous people, were among the items addressed by Heitkamp in her meeting with Trump in New York.

They also discussed efforts by law enforcement to keep all those involved in the protests -- protesters and officers -- safe and the challenges law enforcement face as they attempt to handle protesters near the construction site of the pipeline, which is just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Heitkamp said.

“The point that I wanted to make is how important it is that we secure the safety of all involved in that,” she said. “I’m very concerned for the safety of the protesters who are down there in a location where next week the temperatures will drop below zero.”

While she is hopeful Obama will make a decision to “shorten the time period of disruption,” the the decision could fall into Trump’s hands when he takes office next month, Heitkamp said.

North Dakota Republican leaders, including Gov. Jack Dalrymple, U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, have called on Obama to either make a decision on the pipeline or encourage the Corps to act on the project’s approval.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch called him Friday to discuss the pipeline protests.

“While I appreciate the Attorney General taking the time to reach out to me, neither assistance for law enforcement nor a timeline for resolution was offered,” Kirchmeier said in a news release. “I hope the dialogue continues, but it’s time for more actions from the federal government, not more words.”

The news release said Kirchmeier debriefed Lynch about his concerns related to the public and law enforcement, and the attorney general acknowledged there were both peaceful protesters and those escalating the violence.

Lynch said officials are working on a resolution but provided no timeline, the release said.

“We continue to support the protesters’ constitutional right to free speech, and we expect everyone involved to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence and to express their views peacefully,” Lynch said in a statement issued Friday night.

The attorney general said the Justice Department has offered policing resources and has been open to communications with law enforcement, tribal leaders and protesters.

“We recognize the strong feelings that exist about the Dakota Access Pipeline – feelings that in many instances arise from the complicated and painful history between the federal government and American Indians,” Lynch said in the statement. “We will remain committed to working with all stakeholders to enforce the law; to maintain the peace; and to reach a just solution to this challenging situation.”

Hoeven addressed the pipeline protests on the Senate floor earlier this week, while Cramer took to the House floor late Thursday. Cramer criticized the Obama administration during a floor speech for how he’s handled the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“You can’t encourage illegal behavior and then wonder why there is violence,” Cramer said. “The rule of law matters. We cannot allow lawless mobs to obstruct projects that have met all legal requirements to proceed.”

Cramer read a resolution from the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council that condemned military veterans who participated in non-peaceful protests of the pipeline.

Cramer said he’s looking forward to the next administration and said he’s encouraged by Trump’s favorable comments about the Dakota Access.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, explain the situation to him and ask him for assistance,” Cramer said.