VIDEO: Building collapses in downtown Sioux Falls, 2 trapped, report says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A building collapsed in downtown Sioux Falls around 10:30 Friday morning, Dec. 2.
The building is the former Copper Lounge at 136 S. Phillips Ave.
At least two people were trapped inside, Fire Chief Jim Sideras, told the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader.
Rescuers appear to be communicating with woman trapped pic.twitter.com/PhMuPjgCgW
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) December 2, 2016