    VIDEO: Building collapses in downtown Sioux Falls, 2 trapped, report says

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:05 p.m.
    1 / 2
    In this image from video, a downtown Sioux Falls building is seen collapsed.2 / 2

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A building collapsed in downtown Sioux Falls around 10:30 Friday morning, Dec. 2.

    The building is the former Copper Lounge at 136 S. Phillips Ave.

    At least two people were trapped inside, Fire Chief Jim Sideras, told the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader.

    For more, see the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reports.

    NewsSioux FallsSouth Dakota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
