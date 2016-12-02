WATCH: Heitkamp comes face-to-face with Naked Cowboy on way to Trump meeting
NEW YORK -- We should expect that any meeting with Donald Trump would likely be a little larger than life.
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota learned this Friday, Dec. 2, on the elevator ride to meet Trump at his New York City headquarters at Trump Tower when she caught an elevator with none other than the Naked Cowboy, a popular street entertainer.
Bedecked in a red, white and blue coat, the Naked Cowboy enters an elevator just ahead of Heitkamp, who apparently had no idea who her elevator riding partner would be, C-SPAN footage shows.
After a moment’s hesitation, Heitkamp shows her North Dakota pluck and gets on board.
Check out the video below:
WATCH: @SenatorHeitkamp gets into Trump Tower elevator with the Naked Cowboy. #elevatorcam pic.twitter.com/sdXYD0kjQN
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 2, 2016