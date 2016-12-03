The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees U.S. Bank Stadium, has control of two luxury suites at the new facility in downtown Minneapolis. The state apparently paid for tickets, food and drinks in the suites when family members of authority officials attended games. Public officials and employees already have paid the state back for using the suite, but the authority will not say who else it has treated to the pampering.

However, the authority is doing what Democratic and Republican politicians alike have said is the first step to fix the situation: Banning family members in the luxury boxes.

Some legislators want a list of everyone who has been in the suites. However, authority officials counter that the reason they have the suites is to give them a chance to promote the stadium to organizations that may pay to use the stadium. Release of the names, they say, would tip off competitive venues about potential customers.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles said he will investigate the situation, brought to light by the Minneapolis Star Tribune

"The public needs accountability and right now there is no accountability," state Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, told the Mankato Free Press."Right now, it's apparent they're trying to hide something."

Added Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat: "Sen. Rosen has raised legitimate concerns. ... I welcome the Office of the Legislative Auditor examining that longstanding policy, and any recommendations that might be put forth. My standard is that every public dollar should be expended for a public purpose, and that standard should be applied to this practice as well."

However, Dayton complained that the media is emphasizing bad news about the stadium while ignoring the fact that the $1 billion facility was was completed on time and on budget.

"The stadium has already begun to fulfill my expectations by triggering over $1 billion in new business investments and several thousand new jobs in east Minneapolis," Dayton said. "Its daily operations employ 3,000 people, 60 percent of whom are men and women of color."