Former Fargo man sentenced in tax evasion case

Gary Spencer Smith, 61, was also sentenced to 12 months of home confinement with work release followed by five years of probation.

"Gary Spencer Smith's attempt to evade tax by failing to report his income, failing to file tax returns for 13 years, and failing to pay his taxes was an outright theft from the American taxpayers," IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Shea Jones said in a written statement that was released Friday, Dec. 2, by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Fargo.