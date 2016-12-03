Some may call it a "buyer's market."

In one Fargo neighborhood you either can build on an empty lot, buy something previously owned, or just rent instead, bt all of these choices are also among the many reasons why the market is slowing down.

A new baby and four other kids make the Wolsky home a busy one.

After eight years in the Woodhaven neighborhood the family is soaking up some final memories in the house Mike Wolsky helped customize from scratch.

They've already found a new home.

"Kind of simplify things a bit, downsize a bit and save some money in the long-run," said Wolsky.

In that process, they could be spending this Christmas paying two mortgages.

"Really haven't had a lot of interest so far," said Wolsky.

Now more than 45 days on the market, they've slashed the price by $20,000 and still not a single bite.

"I'm not sure what's going on with the Fargo market, but it went from being very hot to being very cold all of a sudden," said Wolsky

The Wolsky's aren't alone after three especially robust years, realtors say the market is cooling down.

"The average sales price is up, the average value of homes is up, so it's a ladder effect," said Nick Olson, Element Realty.

Mid-price homes remain fairly steady, but there's been a 20 percent decline for those under $180,000.

That's partly because of a volatile election year.

"There was just a lot of uncertainty and people didn't know what to expect," said Olson.

Also, partly because newcomers are choosing to rent.

New builds going up around town also mean more supply than demand and like the Wolsky's, sellers are seeing more days on the market.

Brokers say we're far from a slump and expect at least a modest rebound.

"Overall it's still a strong market, we're just a little spoiled I think," said Olson.

The Wolsky family hopes that comes sooner rather than later.

For perspective; the average home here costs just under $230,000 and houses now spend about 55 days for-sale.

Both of those numbers are close to, or even below the national average.