Why 'granny flats' haven't caught on in MN despite new law

For others living in the Twin Cities metro, the option is still out of reach. Municipalties were allowed to opt out of the new law, and many have.

"You could pick a point on the map, call them, and they have opted out," said John Louiselle, co-owner of NextDoor Housing, which builds the temporary homes.

The law requires cities to quickly permit dwellings such as NextDoor's 240-square-foot trailer home — referred to as "granny flats" — for six to 12 months, so families can quickly move their ill relatives onto their property and just as quickly move them out.

NextDoor, based in White Bear Lake, transports the house on a 1-ton flatbed, sets it in the yard and hooks it up to electricity and water from the main property. The installation can take place in one day.

The trailers were designed as a middle ground between independent living and nursing homes, allowing older relatives to live next to caretakers while maintaining their independence, Louiselle said.

Minnesota's elderly population is quickly outnumbering its youth, said Sen. John Hoffman, D-Champlin, who authored the bill.

"You start to think about this tsunami that everyone is talking about. It's not just coming, it's here," he said, adding that the granny flats are cheaper than a nursing home.

Rents for NextDoor's units start at $1,250 per month, but now the company is limiting its short-term rental package and changing its approach, Louiselle said.

"We're forced to focus more on selling and longer-term placements now," Louiselle said. "The families that were looking for a shorter term option, those families are, in effect, left out to dry."

He thinks cities rejected the legislation because they didn't understand the product and were unwilling to try something new.

WHY CITIES DON'T WANT THEM

Officials at two east metro cities say the legislation was just too broad to fit their requirements.

In Lake Elmo, city officials wanted more local control over the homes than the legislation called for, said Planning Director Stephen Wensman. City standards for home insulation, for example, are more stringent than what the granny flats offer, he said.

In Stillwater, the legislation would standardize how trailer homes are regulated across the city, despite differences in district ordinances, said City Planner Abbi Wittman.

She said local ordinances might better address requirements for granny flats than a state-level approach.

Planners in Cottage Grove and Woodbury agreed local laws would be needed to make granny flats a viable option for their communities.

Towns in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin tend to be more open to the trailer homes, Louiselle said, but the permit process can still take up to six months.

"At the end of the day, it's not a process that puts a family first. It's a process that runs on a city timeline," he said.

More options are needed to care for Minnesota's elderly population, Lake Elmo's Wensman said, but this isn't the solution.

Instead, he said, families in Lake Elmo could consider opening their homes to relatives in need of care. In Stillwater, city officials suggest residents build duplex units onto their existing homes as a permanent fix for relatives looking for care.

WHAT'S NEXT

Though city planners say the temporary homes need to be governed on a local level, there are no signs of cities rushing to make that happen. So Louiselle and his business partner, Jesse Lammi, are talking to city leaders in the north metro to create an ordinance that would license the granny flats, vet builders like NextDoor and set limits on where the trailer houses can be installed.

The two hope at least one city will adopt such an ordinance in the next few months. Then they will be able to approach other suburbs with the suggested ordinance and also begin outreach to bigger cities.

And while NextDoor's ultimate goal is to relaunch its short-term living model, some city leaders think that plan is unrealistic. Wittman said she thinks elderly people need help for a longer time than the six to 12 months the legislation allows.

"(The city council was) concerned about putting mom or dad on a shipping crate in the driveway, versus finding some alternative for long-term needs," she said.

Americans living in nursing homes typically stay for about one year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

NextDoor, meanwhile, plans to introduce a larger granny flat, a 400-square-foot pod designed for longer-term living, Louiselle said. The tiny homes are designed to be accessible and could be customized for personal needs. They would take six to eight weeks to construct, during which time family members would work with NextDoor to set up water access, electricity and a septic system.

Models will start at about $42,500.

"Economically, this makes sense for Minnesota, and it's a way for family members to empower themselves and take more control over their care," Louiselle said.

NextDoor Housing owners John Louiselle, left, and Jesse Lammi stand inside one of their units in July. Louiselle said they've had to change their focus since many cities are opting out of a law that would allow their trailer homes to be temporarily parked on a homeowner's land for six to 12 months. "We're forced to focus more on selling and longer-term placements now. The families that were looking for a shorter term option, those families are, in effect, left out to dry."