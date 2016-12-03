Forum names new business editor, features editor

Danielle Teigen, digital content manager since 2015, is the new features editor, overseeing Variety and Agweek Farmers' Forum.

Ulku and Teigen succeed Sherri Richards, who was features and business editor until late October, when she left to take a job at The Village.

Ulku started working at The Forum in February 1987 after being managing editor of the Dickinson (N.D.) Press for two and a half years. Before that, he worked for weekly newspapers in Wolf Point and Glasgow, Mont. A native of Minneapolis, he's had a variety of roles since starting at The Forum, including copy editor, night desk supervisor, night editor and news editor.

Teigen started with Forum Communications in 2007. She then left to serve as an editor for two local magazines and in public relations and marketing roles for a local engineering firm and The Chamber of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo before returning to Forum Communications in May 2015. She is originally from Turton, S.D.