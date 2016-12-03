Devils Lake man killed in rollover accident

The male driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling north on Ramsey County Road 3 when he drifted into a ditch. When trying to correct his actions, he lost control, crossed over to the opposite ditch and rolled, according to Sgt. Robert Kennedy of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was dead at the scene, Kennedy said. There were no other occupants in the pickup.