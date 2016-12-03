Law enforcement urges peace during pipeline protests

The Army Corps announcement came a few days before North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple ordered an evacuation of the protest camps on Army Corps land, citing harsh winter weather.

Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney said Saturday he's been asked "a hundred times, if not more," about what will happen Monday.

"I can tell you the sun is going to go up and the sun is going to go down," he said from a press conference at Mandan City Hall. "And I can tell you we're not moving on that camp, nor are we planning on doing that any time in the near future."

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, said he, Laney, state Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Lonnie Wangen and a representative of the "pipeline security team" met with Wesley Clark Jr., one of the organizers of a group of veterans arriving in support of the pipeline protesters, and others.

"We had a good discussion and walked away with a mutual commitment to maintaining peace, showing mutual respect for one another and assuring adequate space between law enforcement and protesters who peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights," Dohrmann said. "Mr. Clark assured us that there was no intent to engage law enforcement or move past the south side of the Backwater Bridge."

That bridge has been the site of violent confrontations between law enforcement and protesters.

Dohrmann said both sides recognized they could not control a "minority in the camp looking for a confrontation." They agreed to continue conversations to "mitigate the actions of people who don't respect the spirit of the event."

The monthslong protests stemmed from objections raised by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which argued the pipeline would disturb sacred sites and contaminate water supplies if it leaked. The 1,172-mile pipeline is being built by Energy Transfer Partners.

Laney said during Saturday's press conference that authorities would move back from the Backwater Bridge and cease to permanently staff the north side of the bridge by 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Like everything, this comes with caveats," Laney said, adding protest leaders "must control the violent members of their protest."

Laney said protesters must stay in the main camp and may only be on the bridge if a pre-arranged meeting with Morton County has been approved. The protesters may not attempt to remove any barriers from the bridge, Laney said.

"At no time, will any protester move north of the bridge by walking, riding or flying their drone," he said.

Compliance with the stipulations outlined by Laney would "keep the separation between law enforcement and the protesters and assist in de-escalating any further confrontations." Violations "will show they have chosen to violate the law, and it will result in their arrest," Laney said.

"But if we can agree, the results will be less of a chance for a confrontation, establishes a protest area that law enforcement will not interrupt and it demonstrates the intent of the protest movement to truly stay peaceful and prayerful," he added.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier also briefed reporters on a phone call he had with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. He said he reiterated that the federal government needs to reach a decision on the pipeline easement.

"While she concurred for the safety of everybody involved ... there was not much offered in terms of direct action from the federal government," Kirchmeier said. "This is not going to get solved in the current condition that it's in."