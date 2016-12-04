Students in the nursing program have organized a huge benefit for Brittney Colburn.

She is about to finish the RN program at M-State and is dealing with the shocking death of her husband who died by suicide in October.

27-year-old Dustin Colburn had been battling depression.

Now Brittney is left to raise three young children.

The benefit will raise money for the family and raise awareness about mental health and the need to erase the stigma.

Admit to it, you know. You have to admit you've got it, you know and it's not gonna just go away. You need to get proper help," said Shawn Neidecker, Brittney's mom.

The benefit will be held Tuesday, December 6th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

A spaghetti feed and silent auction.

Money raised will go to Brittney and her three children, as well as local suicide awareness here in Fargo-Moorhead.