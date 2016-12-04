Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two people suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle crash near Sartell

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:30 a.m.

    SARTELL, Minn.  - Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9:52 last night in Sartell, Minnesota.

    Angela Schlangen of Sartell, Minnesota was traveling Northbound on Highway 15.

    As she turned left onto County Road 1 she was struck by a GMC K15.

    Theresa Brown of Waverly, Minnesota, the driver of the GMC K15, was traveling Southbound on Highway 15 when she hit Schlangen’s Toyota Rav 4.

    Roads were wet when the crash happened.

    Sartell Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted those involved in the crash.

    Brown and her passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

    Explore related topics:NewsSartellminnesotacar crash
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement