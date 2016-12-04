Far-right camp concedes defeat in Austrian presidential election
VIENNA (Reuters) - Far-right Austrian presidential candidate Norbert Hofer's campaign manager conceded defeat on Sunday to former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen.
"The bottom line is it didn't quite work out," Herbert Kickl told broadcaster ORF as initial projections showed Van der Bellen leading with a score of around 54 percent to Hofer's 46 percent.
"In this case the establishment -- which pitched in once again to block, to stonewall and to prevent renewal -- has won," he said.