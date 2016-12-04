Rollover victim in crash near Devils Lake identified

Darell Sainsbury, Devils Lake, was driving on Ramsey County Road 3 about 13 miles north of Devils Lake when his pickup drifted into a ditch, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. In trying to correct his actions, Sainsbury lost control of his pickup, crossing into the opposite ditch and rolling.

Sainsbury was not buckled in and was ejected from the pickup, Sgt. Robert Kennedy of the Highway Patrol said in a report. Sainsbury was dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the pickup.