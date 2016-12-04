Firefighters pull woman from Red River

Five firefighters, including one in a water suit, pulled the woman to shore, Berg said. It's believed the woman had been in the water for about 15 minutes. She had been clinging to a tree branch.

"She was complaining of being cold and shivering," Berg said. "When you're in water, it doesn't take long for hypothermia to set in."

The water was frigid, with the air temperature just above freezing.

Police are trying to determine how the woman got in the water, he said. The woman was taken to a hospital. "We haven't gotten any updates" on her condition, Berg said.