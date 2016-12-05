Woman escapes house fire in south Moorhead
Moorhead -- Fire crews here were called to a house fire just before 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at 1403 17th St. S.
The female resident of the home got out safely and crews extinguished a fire in the home's kitchen.
The kitchen suffered heavy damage and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home, according to the Moorhead Fire Department.
Around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were searching the home for a cat believed to have been in the house when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.