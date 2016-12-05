Search
Woman escapes house fire in south Moorhead

    By Dave Olson Today at 9:33 a.m.
    Firefighters extinguish a house fire at 1403 17th St. S. in Moorhead. Dave Olson/The Forum2 / 2

    Moorhead -- Fire crews here were called to a house fire just before 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at 1403 17th St. S.

    The female resident of the home got out safely and crews extinguished a fire in the home's kitchen.

    The kitchen suffered heavy damage and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home, according to the Moorhead Fire Department.

    Around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were searching the home for a cat believed to have been in the house when the fire started.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

