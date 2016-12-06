All lanes of I-94 are now closed between Dickinson and Fargo.

The latest closures came after transportation officials earlier extend a no travel advisory to include Fargo and Grand Forks as well as surrounding areas including the cities of Hillsboro, Lisbon, Casselton, Grafton and Pembina.

Westbound Interstate 94 is temporarily closed at the Downer exit east of Moorhead. A jackknifed semi is blocking both lanes of traffic. The westbound lanes will remain closed until the crash is cleared.

All vehicles are being diverted from westbound I-94 and directed to alternate routes.

With icy roads and rising winds looming as a potential safety issue for running buses, Moorhead public and private schools will close two hours early Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“For the safety of our transportation, for the safety of our students, we decided” to close early, Superintendent Lynne Kovash said about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. “Our last bus is in the dark (about 5:15 p.m.), and they didn’t want the last bus out with the wind and no visibility.”

Kovash said the Moorhead School District has more rural routes than the larger Fargo and West Fargo school districts.

“We just thought it best for our students to be on their way home, especially in the daylight,” Kovash said.

Fargo School District spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell said it’s still business as usual for Fargo’s public schools, though that could change if weather conditions deteriorate.

“At this time we’re not going to be making that call, but we are going to be watching the weather,” Campbell said.

Ulen-Hitterdal School District officials announced that they’ll be closing at noon and that buses will be running at that time.

Meanwhile, many schools and businesses around the region decided not to open, or opened later Tuesday morning, thanks to significant snow in some areas and high winds creating blizzard conditions - even in areas that only received an inch or 2 of snow.

All commercial motor vehicles intending to travel west Interstate 94 from Fargo must stop in Fargo. I-94 is currently closed from Valley City to Dickinson because of poor road conditions.

All commercial motor vehicles are asked to stay in Fargo and not travel west on I-94 until the interstate reopens. Valley City lacks parking and facilities to handle a large influx of commercial vehicles.

Road condition were also poor on I-94 in Minnesota just east of Fargo. Shortly after 10 a.m., the westbound lanes were closed near the Downer exit after a crash involving a semi.

High winds, low visibility and blowing and drifting snow were creating hazardous driving conditions across the region Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the Fargo area was expected to receive around 2 inches of snow between Monday night, Dec. 5, and Tuesday morning, WDAY meteorologist John Wheeler said. Much heavier snowfalls are being recorded elsewhere in North Dakota.

The snow in Fargo-Moorhead will be followed by a blast of bitter, Arctic cold, with winds whipping up near-blizzard conditions Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Early predictions from the weather service showed the F-M area getting socked with 6 inches of snow that could rise to 9 inches overnight. But WDAY meteorologist John Wheeler said snow accumulation for the metro will more likely be around 2 inches.

Snow in the Grand Forks area could rise to 15 inches according to updated storm forecasts, weather service Meteorologist Ryan Knutsvig said in a web briefing with journalists, law enforcement and other city and county officials from around the region.

Parts of the northern Red River Valley could see heavy, wet snow fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, Knutsvig said.

That will be followed by winds out of the northwest of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, he said, which could create blizzard conditions.

“Travel could be dangerous at times” and “perhaps impossible,” Knutsvig said, warning of potential road closures and power outages.