That will be followed by a blast of bitter, Arctic cold, with winds whipping up near-blizzard conditions Tuesday, the National Weather Service reports.

The winter one-two punch for F-M starts with a predicted 6 inches of snow, which could rise to 9 inches, between Monday evening and 6 a.m. Tuesday, said weather service Meteorologist in Charge Ryan Knutsvig.

Much heavier snowfalls are expected north of the Fargo-Moorhead and Jamestown, N.D., areas, with about a foot of snow likely in the Grand Forks area. Snow in the Grand Forks area could rise to 15 inches according to updated storm forecasts, Knutsvig said in a web briefing with journalists, law enforcement and other city and county officials from around the region.

Parts of the northern Red River Valley could see heavy, wet snow fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, Knutsvig said.

That will be followed by winds out of the northwest of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, he said, which could create blizzard conditions.

“Travel could be dangerous at times” and “perhaps impossible,” Knutsvig said, warning of potential road closures and power outages.

Many counties in west and central North Dakota were warning against travel late Monday afternoon and by 5:30 p.m., the Department of Transportation and state Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown, with the exception of the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The heaviest snow band stretches from just east of Minot in central North Dakota to west of Roseau in northwest Minnesota, with its southern reaches on a line with the northern edge of Cass County, the weather service reports.

“The main point is that we have a large amount of moisture associated with that system,” Knutsvig said.

Knutsvig said early snowstorms have mostly missed the Red River Valley, but that ends now.

“I guess it’s our turn. … We haven’t really had much for snow here yet. One of the fears is that people aren’t just ready for that,” Knutsvig said.

The city of Fargo is warning residents that this will be a plowable snow event and the Public Works Department is monitoring roads.

The persistent north winds are expected to usher in bitter cold, which will be punctuated by intermittent light snowfalls through the end of the week, weather service meteorologist Greg Gust said in a news release.

The high Tuesday is expected be 20 degrees, with a low of 18 degrees. Temperatures are expected to continue to fall through the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, highs are expected to be 10 to 12 degrees, with lows in the single digits, including a low near zero Friday, according to WDAY-TVs StormTracker weather forecast.

For more information, go to http://www.weather.gov/fgf/winter.