Sheriff’s deputies found the remains Friday, Dec. 2, while searching a specific location for the missing woman, 45-year-old Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minn. The suspect, 51-year-old Timothy Barr, had told authorities where to look, the sheriff’s office said.

Identification of the remains is pending, but Sgt. Tim Briggeman of the Cass County sheriff’s office said he’s hopeful the discovery can help the investigation into what happened to the mother of four.

“Anytime there is new information like this in a case, it’s very encouraging,” Briggeman said. “If we can provide some type of closure for the family, that is obviously very important as well.”

Barr, of St. Paul, was charged Monday, Dec. 5, in Cass County District Court with two felonies: manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury.

Acquaintances of Barr told investigators with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in St. Paul that he had told them he accidentally backed over Newell when she was trying to hide from him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Barr told his acquaintances that Newell was hiding under his car because she had stolen a pound of meth from him and stashed it in the woods, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, Barr met with Ramsey County investigators and used a map to show them that her remains were within 5 to 10 feet of a certain culvert in rural Cass County, the affidavit stated.

The same day, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation went to the site and found human remains including hair, teeth, a forearm bone and other bones, the affidavit said.

Authorities have not released the exact location of where the remains were found, but the affidavit said it was “on a minimum maintenance road, near the middle of a field.”

“Only someone with complete knowledge of where Ms. Newell was would be able to pinpoint where we found her,” the affidavit said.

The date of Newell’s death is not clear. Aug. 28 was the last time anyone heard from her, and she was reported missing on Sept. 8.

The couple was seen on a surveillance video at a Taco Bell in North Dakota on Aug. 28 and then on a man’s private property the following day.

Cass County sheriff’s office officials and State Patrol officers had contact with Barr a couple of days later after someone called to report a man lying in a ditch just west of Embden, N.D., off Interstate 94.

Barr told them at the time that his car had broken down a few miles away and he was resting. When authorities spotted his car nearby, he said he had initially lied about his car’s whereabouts because he was scared he would be in trouble for being on private property.

He later told officials he and his girlfriend had stopped at the spot to have sex. When asked where his girlfriend had gone, Barr reportedly said she’d left with another boyfriend because his car had broken down, court documents say.

Court documents say Barr “recklessly caused the death” of Newell sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17.

It’s unclear why Barr felt compelled to disclose the location of her remains to authorities. An acquaintance of his reportedly contacted law enforcement the day before to say Barr was ready to cooperate.

Brooke Newell, Michelle Newell’s oldest daughter, said Monday that she’d been told it was Barr’s mother who persuaded him to talk to authorities.

“If it was her, I really appreciate that,” said Newell, 21.

She added that she is still trying to process everything that’s happened. A part of her had held out hope that her mother would be found alive, she said.

“I think you always want to hold on to that,” Brooke Newell said. “A part of me kind of knew right away that she was gone, but you always hold on to (hope), you know, until you can’t anymore. … I kind of just feel really numb now, just really in shock.”

One of Michelle Newell’s children died years ago. She and her ex-husband, Gregory Newell, divorced in 2013.

Gregory Newell is in federal prison in Colorado on a 15-year sentence for felony drug possession.

Brooke Newell has said that both of her parents struggled with drug addiction. Michelle Newell also suffered from brain injuries caused by a car accident and from domestic violence sustained in an earlier relationship.

Friends of Newell’s said she and Barr were acquaintances who had been spending more time together in the lead-up to her death.

None of Barr’s relatives could be reached for comment.

Barr is in custody in Minnesota awaiting an extradition hearing in regard to the Cass County charges. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, a media partner with Forum News Service, contributed to this report.