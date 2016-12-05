F-M Salvation Army receives more gold coins
FARGO—The tradition of giving gold coins to the Salvation Army continued over the weekend when three gold coins were donated in three separate kettles on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The coins included a gold liberty coin worth about $1,151 and two one-tenth ounce dimes worth about $140 each, the Salvation said Monday, Dec. 5 in a news release.
The Salvation Army announced last week that one of its red kettles received a gold nickel valued at about $1,200.
Maj. Byron Medlock, Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army officer, said he continues to be amazed by and grateful for the generosity of area residents.