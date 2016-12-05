F-M Salvation Army receives more gold coins

The coins included a gold liberty coin worth about $1,151 and two one-tenth ounce dimes worth about $140 each, the Salvation said Monday, Dec. 5 in a news release.

Maj. Byron Medlock, Fargo Moorhead Salvation Army officer, said he continues to be amazed by and grateful for the generosity of area residents.