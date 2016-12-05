Baby sitter sentenced to 15 days in Moorhead pool incident

Chelsea M. Gapp, 23, earlier pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to one count of child neglect.

In addition to the jail time, Gapp was sentenced to pay more than $500 in fines and fees.

Eleven other counts Gapp had been facing have been dismissed.

Gapp declined to make a comment in court before being sentenced by Judge Michelle Lawson, whose sentence was in line with the one outlined in a plea agreement.

According to court documents filed with the charges:

Police were dispatched to the Moorhead Romkey Park pool on July 12. When officers arrived, a pool employee helped them find a woman identified in the complaint as Gapp.

One officer reported that Gapp was stumbling around while holding a child who appeared to be about 2 years old. Gapp also had difficulty speaking, but denied she had been drinking.

A preliminary breath test indicated Gapp had a blood-alcohol level of 0.252 percent, more than three times the legal driving limit, according to the complaint.

Officers discovered Gapp was baby sitting six children at the pool who were from two different families and ranged in age from 2 to 10 years old.