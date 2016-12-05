According to the Highway Patrol report released Monday, Dec. 5:

A Ford Expedition driven by Morgan Andrews, 35, of Kerby, Ore., was southbound on Highway 6, and a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Sean Burns, 37, Dilworth, was northbound on Highway 6.

Andrews apparently tried to pass another southbound vehicle and was traveling south in the northbound lane when his SUV hit the car driven by Burns, the report said.

After the impact, the Expedition came to rest in the east ditch. Burns' car hit a southbound GMC Terrain driven by Crystal Thunderhawk, 41, of Cannonball.

One passenger in each of the three vehicles was reported injured.

Karl Keene, 61, of Moorhead, who was in the Pontiac, and Ronika Thunderhawk, 13, of Cannonball, who was in the GMC, were both taken by Metro Ambulance to a hospital in Bismarck for treatment, the report said. Maurice Martin, 59, of Berkeley, Calif., was riding in the Expedition and he was also reported injured, but there was no indication in the report that he required treatment for his injuries.

The nature of the injuries for all three individuals was not described in the report.

The accident closed Highway 6 for about 30 minutes, the report said.

The accident remains under investigation.