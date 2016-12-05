The guard reported the shooting just after midnight, about 12:08 a.m. Monday, at 985 Aldrin Drive, according to Eagan police. He said he was attacked by a masked man with a gun who attempted to rob him. During the confrontation, the security guard shot the man.

The alleged robber was dead when police arrived.

“At this point it appears the security officer was acting in self defense,” said Eagan police officer Aaron Machtemes, department spokesman.

The suspect’s motive is unknown, Machtemes said.

The security guard suffered minor injuries during the assault but did not need to go to the hospital, Machtemes said. His name and the security company he works for have not been released.

“Investigators are working with them to get statements, and they are being cooperative,” Machtemes said.

No other suspects are being sought, according to police.

The name of the deceased man will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

The building is being used by the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse for its Operation Christmas Child campaign in which millions of shoeboxes full of gifts are collected and distributed by volunteers to children across the world, according to its website. The site is one of eight processing centers across the United States.