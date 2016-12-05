West Fargo man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Donald D. Journey Jr., 35, will be sentenced later.

According to court records:

Journey knowingly possessed child pornography and uploaded child pornography to Tumblr, a social media site that allows people to post photos, links and videos.

In a search of Journey's home in August, agents found child pornography on a flash drive connected to a laptop computer.

Officers then went to Journey's place of work where they interviewed him. During the conversation, an agent asked Journey if he had anything on his phone, and Journey said he had one video that was already open on his phone.

Court documents say the video showed a minor engaged in intercourse when it was opened.

When an agent asked Journey why he had downloaded such images, Journey replied he didn't know why, the documents stated.