NDSU receives $2.5 million grant for transportation research
FARGO — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded North Dakota State University $2.5 million in federal funding for transportation research that will help transit agencies serve changing populations with developing technologies, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
The grant is one of 35 five-year grants awarded to advance research and education programs that address critical infrastructure challenges facing the country.
NDSU received the grant through the Mountain-Plains Consortium, which also includes Colorado State University, South Dakota State University, the University of Colorado-Denver, the University of Denver, the University of Utah, the University of Wyoming and Utah State University.