Interstate 94 closed from Jamestown to Dickinson

    Truck accident causes produced water spill near Killdeer, ND

    By Steve Wagner Today at 6:12 p.m.

    KILLDEER, N.D. — A truck accident Friday, Dec. 2, caused about 105 barrels, or just over 3,300 gallons, of produced water to spill into a creek near Killdeer, the North Dakota Department of Health announced.

    Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development. The spill impacted a creek bed approximately 6 miles north of Killdeer and was reported Saturday by Creek Energy Services.

    Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the Health Department’s water quality division, said although there was water in the creek, it was frozen and impacted water was pumped out of the creek bed.

    Personnel from the Health Department are investigating the incident and will continue to monitor the remediation.

    Steve Wagner

    Steve Wagner is the director for Forum News Service, the premier regional news wire provider in the Upper Midwest. The Forum News Service offers content from award-winning newspapers within Forum Communications and distributes news, photos and video to subscribers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana. Previously, Wagner served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in numerous reporter and editor roles at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    swagner@forumcomm.com
