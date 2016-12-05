Truck accident causes produced water spill near Killdeer, ND

Produced water is a by-product of oil and gas development. The spill impacted a creek bed approximately 6 miles north of Killdeer and was reported Saturday by Creek Energy Services.

Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the Health Department’s water quality division, said although there was water in the creek, it was frozen and impacted water was pumped out of the creek bed.

Personnel from the Health Department are investigating the incident and will continue to monitor the remediation.