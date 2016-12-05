"There are double standards in our department, favoritism, sexism," former Sgt. Gail Wischmann told the commissioners.

She gave the example of a female deputy who wasn't allowed to join a roller derby team, while a male deputy was encouraged to take part in amateur boxing. In general, she said, female deputies are overlooked for certain assignments.

Wischmann spent over 34 years with the department, with seven of those years recently in charge of internal investigations. She resigned Nov. 1, and about a week later she met with Laney one-on-one.

"I was blindsided with a verbal assault from the sheriff during that meeting," she said. "He threatened me with reprisals if I dare say anything negative about him or the department."

Laney, who did not attend the commission meeting, denied the allegations in a phone interview. "I don't put any store into anything she said," the sheriff said.

Wischmann ended her time at the podium by asking the commission to place more scrutiny on Laney and his office. The commissioners did not respond to her comments during the meeting except for Commissioner Vern Bennett, who had a question about the positions she held in the sheriff's office.