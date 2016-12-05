Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Interstate 94 closed from Jamestown to Dickinson

    'There are double standards in our department': Former sergeant accuses Cass Sheriff Laney of favoritism, sexism

    By Archie Ingersoll Today at 6:25 p.m.
    1 / 3
    Former Cass County Sheriff’s Officer Gail Wishmann tells the Cass County Commission of hostile work conditions in the Sheriff’s Department during a meeting Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in the Cass County Courthouse. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 3
    Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney in a file photo. Carrie Snyder / The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO — A recently retired sergeant harshly criticized the leadership of Sheriff Paul Laney on Monday, Dec. 5, at a Cass County Commission meeting, accusing the sheriff of treating female employees unfairly.

    "There are double standards in our department, favoritism, sexism," former Sgt. Gail Wischmann told the commissioners.

    She gave the example of a female deputy who wasn't allowed to join a roller derby team, while a male deputy was encouraged to take part in amateur boxing. In general, she said, female deputies are overlooked for certain assignments.

    Wischmann spent over 34 years with the department, with seven of those years recently in charge of internal investigations. She resigned Nov. 1, and about a week later she met with Laney one-on-one.

    "I was blindsided with a verbal assault from the sheriff during that meeting," she said. "He threatened me with reprisals if I dare say anything negative about him or the department."

    Laney, who did not attend the commission meeting, denied the allegations in a phone interview. "I don't put any store into anything she said," the sheriff said.

    Wischmann ended her time at the podium by asking the commission to place more scrutiny on Laney and his office. The commissioners did not respond to her comments during the meeting except for Commissioner Vern Bennett, who had a question about the positions she held in the sheriff's office.

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoCass Countycass county commissionGovernmentSheriff's Departmentpaul laney dakota access pipelinecannon ballNorth Dakota
    Advertisement
    randomness