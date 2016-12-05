An advisory jury will hear evidence in the case and give their opinion to Judge Todd Cresap, who will make a final decision in the case.

The State Fair Association wants to evict the Pioneer Village museum from the fairgrounds so it can use the property for other purposes. The historical society maintains it has the right to stay on the fairgrounds under the terms of a 1966 agreement between the North Dakota State Fair Association and the Northwest Agricultural Livestock and Fair Association which states that "the North Dakota State Fair Association will allow the Northwest North Dakota Historical Society to maintain and operate its building located on the fair grounds."

Debra Hoffarth, a lawyer for the historical society, said at a hearing last January that the historical society maintained two buildings on the grounds since 1952 and an additional 13 buildings were moved onto the fairgrounds during the past 50 years. Hoffarth said there was never any lease agreement between the historical society and the State Fair and it cannot be evicted.

Last Thursday, Cresap rejected a request by the State Fair to have certain issues decided at separate trials.

"The Court agrees that, with the exception of damages (if appropriate), the issues in this case should be tried together," wrote Cresap in his opinion.

An advisory jury will be asked to offer an opinion about whether the 1966 agreement gave the historical society a property interest that should enable it to maintain its Pioneer Village museum on the fairgrounds. If the jury decides that the historical society has no property interest under that agreement, it must then decide whether the historical society is on the grounds under a lease or a license. If it is not, the jury then must decide if the historical society has a right to be on the fairgrounds under some other law.

The historical society has filed a counterclaim for inverse condemnation. An inverse condemnation is a term used to describe a situation in which the state government has taken private property but has not paid the property owners just compensation for it. Lawyers for the State Fair Association argued that, if necessary, the historical society's inverse condemnation claim should be decided at a separate trial, after all of the other issues have been decided.

A lawyer for the historical society argued it would be more economical and more efficient to rule on its claim at the same time as all of the other issues. Most of the same evidence and witnesses will also be presented for all of the various legal issues being argued. Cresap sided with the historical society in that matter, but said any damages would be determined at a later date.

Cresap also noted that the historical society has asked him to issue a summary judgment in its favor, which he has not yet ruled on. That might mean that the case will not go to trial after all.

The drama between the State Fair Association and the historical society began in December 2013, when the State Fair Association served the historical society with an eviction notice.

The two sides had held talks for months without any resolution being reached. The case then went to district court for the first time in February 2014. Judge William McLees stayed an eviction action in March 2014. He ruled that more court hearings were necessary to clarify the rights of the State Fair Association and the historical society.

The State Legislature refused to get involved during the 2015 session. They rejected a bill that would have given the historical society the right to maintain its museum on the fairgrounds. The dispute returned to the district court, this time before Cresap, in 2015. Cresap refused in May to immediately rule in favor of the State Fair Association. He decided at that time that the issues raised by the historical society should be decided at trial.