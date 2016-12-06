Dakota pipeline protesters hit by blizzard

Winds of more than 60 kilometres an hour blasted the protesters' makeshift camp.

Temperatures plunged to around minus 9 Celsius.

A coalition of Native American groups, environmentalists, and U.S. military veterans, are fighting to block construction of the pipeline.

They say it would damage sacred lands, and any leaks would pollute the water supply of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The Standing Rock Sioux's chairman is urging the protesters to leave as nothing will happen over the winter before President-elect Donald Trump takes power.

The blizzard hit just a day after the U.S. Army rejected an application for the pipeline go through a tunnel beneath Lake Oahe.

Trump's transition team says it supports the pipeline project and will review the Army decision after he takes office.