The event also includes two other food bloggers, one from New Orleans and one from Seattle, she said.

The opportunity was offered to her last week, and she quickly rearranged her schedule to accept it. It was aimed at food bloggers and social media. Yeh will take pictures and write about the experience for her blog, she said.

Yeh is in Washington, D.C., with her husband, Nick Hagen. They live on the family farm 2 miles north of East Grand Forks.

The couple met with their congressman, Collin Peterson, and visited the Smithsonian Institute on Tuesday.

Yeh is author of a popular food blog, "my name is yeh," and the book, "Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm," recently published by Rodale, Inc.