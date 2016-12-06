Highway 2 closing between Grand Forks airport, Lakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced Highway 2 between Lakota and Grand Forks International Airport would be shut down due to areas of zero visibility brought on by strong winds and snowfall. The closure began at 3 p.m.

It later announced the closure would extend to Devils Lake as of 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 29 remains closed between Fargo and the Canadian border.

Motorists will not be permitted to travel on the roads, which may be blocked by snow.