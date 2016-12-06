Search
    Highway 2 closing between Grand Forks airport, Lakota

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:30 p.m.
    I - 29 has been closed due to blizzard conditions from Fargo to Winnipeg. (Joshua Komer/ Grand Forks Herald)

    U.S. Highway 2 will be closed from Devils Lake to Grand Forks.

    The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced Highway 2 between Lakota and Grand Forks International Airport would be shut down due to areas of zero visibility brought on by strong winds and snowfall. The closure began at 3 p.m.

    It later announced the closure would extend to Devils Lake as of 4:30 p.m.

    Interstate 29 remains closed between Fargo and the Canadian border.

    Motorists will not be permitted to travel on the roads, which may be blocked by snow.

