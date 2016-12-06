Visio Divina rescheduled to Dec. 8
FARGO — Due to weather, the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County is rescheduling its Visio Divina to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Gethsemane Episcopal Cathedral, 3600 25th St. S. The visio divina was originally been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5, but weather and road conditions forced the change.
A visio divina, or divine seeing, is an ancient form of meditative prayer focused on art in an effort to promote mindfulness. At Gethsemane, sessions will be focused on the artwork from The Heritage Editions of The Saint John's Bible.
For more information, visit www.hcscconline.org.